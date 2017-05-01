Steelers draft recap: T.J. Watt selected with 30th overall pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers concluded their weekend in Philadelphia at the 2017 NFL Draft by securing eight players through seven rounds.

Among the selections are some potential contributors in 2017 and in the future.

The first selection the organization made came late Thursday night, when they drafted outside linebacker T.J. Watt from the University of Wisconsin with the 30th overall pick in the first round.

Watt is the younger brother of All-Pro defensive lineman for the Houston Texans, J.J. Watt.

Like his brother, Watt has a great work ethic that the Steelers have been intrigued by since before the draft.

Heading into the 2017 season, Watt will be looked upon to complement the play of James Harrison, the aging veteran outside linebacker who the Steelers have depended upon for years now.

With Harrison’s career dwindling at 38 years old, it is projected that Watt will eventually become one of the team’s top pass rushers for the future.

In the second round, Pittsburgh selected wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster from the University of Southern California with the 62nd overall pick. Smith-Schuster was a top target in the Trojans’ offense the past two seasons.

The Steelers hope he will give them some depth at the position in the short term.

As far as the long term, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound receiver is as aggressive as they come and works hard to get open. He caught 89 passes for more than 1,000 yards in his sophomore year at USC, and added 25 touchdown receptions in his three

seasons. With inconsistency at the receiver position, Smith-Schuster will add some depth to the receiving corps that players like Sammie Coates and Martavis Bryant, who was suspended all of 2016, have struggled to provide for the Steelers offense.

The third round consisted of two selections for the Steelers.

The first was cornerback Cameron Sutton as the 94th overall pick.

Sutton, who played his college ball at the University of Tennessee, has got loads of talent, potential and athleticism along with being a playmaker in the secondary.

Although he has been bitten by the injury bug a series of times throughout his collegiate career, Sutton does have some upside if he can stay healthy, and may also be used in the return game at some point, as well.

The second pick of the third round was Erie native and former University of Pittsburgh running back James Conner.

After fighting off cancer last year, Conner came back this past season with a stellar performance.

He can add some versatility to the Steelers’ backfield alongside Le’Veon Bell and veteran DeAngelo Williams.

Conner adds a rough and tough downhill style to the Steelers’ running game, and spelling Bell will only help him in the long run with his history of injuries.

One final notable pick was quarterback Joshua Dobbs out of Tennessee, who was selected in the fourth round.

Dobbs put up some good numbers in his time with the Volunteers and played in some big-time games, as well.

He could be the potential replacement for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Selecting Dobbs adds some depth behind the aging franchise quarterback, who has also had a past of injury-ridden seasons.