Police Blotter 5.2.17

Drug Violations

• Jeffrey Vance, 37, of Clymer, was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 7:57 p.m. April 14 in the 400 block of North Fourth Street, according to the Indiana Borough Police Department.

• Cameron Culbertson, 21, of Robinson, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, driving while suspended, duty of driver on approach of emergency vehicle and fleeing or attempting to elude police at 6:37 p.m. April 15 in the 800 block of Water Street, according to borough police.

• Douglas Tantlinger, 31, of Homer City, and Frank Walker, 52, of Shelocta, were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at 10:56 a.m. April 20 in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue, according to borough police.

Tantlinger was also charged with a traffic offense, and Walker was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, according to borough police.

• Two juveniles were cited for use of tobacco in schools at 2 p.m. April 28 at Indiana Junior High School, according to borough police.

• Markeice Goodwine, 22, of Erie, was arrested for felony drug possession with intent to sell at 8:20 a.m. April 29 in the 500 block of South Seventh Street, according to borough police.