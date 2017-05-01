Latin American studies program hosts presenter

Chadd McGlone, founder and executive director of Teachers2Teachers-International, will be giving two presentations about teaching science and mathematics in Latin America on Wednesday and Thursday.

Both presentations will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Humanities and Social Sciences Building, Room 126. The Latin American Studies Program is sponsoring the presentations.

McGlone founded Teachers2Teachers in 2013 after a trip he took with his daughter to Guatemala during the summer.

Now, the nonprofit organization funds multiple trips per year to various countries throughout Latin America, and the company is continuing to grow in order to help more students around the world.

Teachers2Teachers “[sends] educators to build meaningful, long-term partnerships in schools around the world,” according to the organization’s website. “We emphasize a culturally relevant approach that encourages student-centered instruction while respecting each community’s learning goals.”

The organization helps both students and teachers because, in addition to sending teachers abroad, the nonprofit also provides professional development training to teachers domestically and internationally.

Teachers2Teachers also helps create community centers focused on STEM education in the countries it serves. The organization is also developing an online platform to connect teachers in different regions of the world.

While Teachers2Teachers focuses on all subjects, it has a focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. McGlone will be speaking specifically about STEM.

The first presentation, titled “Observations on STEM Education in Latin America,” will focus on how “the exchange of knowledge and cultures creates opportunities not only to foster global citizenship among students but also to change hearts and minds,” according to the event’s flyer.

McGlone will be discussing his own experiences in Latin America and the work that Teachers2Teachers has already done for STEM education in the area.

The second presentation is titled “STEM Education in Latin America – How you can get involved,” and will highlight the work that Teachers2Teachers does as well as how anyone can volunteer with the organization.

McGlone will share volunteers’ stories from their time in countries such as Guatemala, the Galapagos Islands and Ecuador.

The presentations are free and open to the public.