KCAC to turn country

Josh Turner, a Nashville country music star, will be bringing his Deep South music to Indiana when he performs at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex (KCAC) Saturday.

Turner got his start in country music when he released his debut album, “Long Black Train,” in 2003. Since then, he has released five more albums: “Your Man” in 2006, “Everything is Fine” in 2007, “Haywire” in 2010 and “Punching Bag” in 2012.

In March, Turner released his sixth studio album, “Deep South.” Unlike many other country artists, he sticks to his original, southern style and stays far from the pop-country

genre that is becoming more trendy.

The album featured the singles “Lay Low,” released in 2014, and “Hometown Girl,” which debuted in 2016.

In “Deep South,” Turner mixes sincere love songs, such as “Never Had a Reason,” with summer jams like “Beach Bums” and “Hawaiian Girl.”

“I think his music is really good,” Kiersten Jacobs (sophomore, fashion merchandising) said. “I think he’s a great choice for the end of the semester concert. A lot of his music is relatable to teenagers and young adults, and that’s why I think he’s so successful.”

Throughout his career, Turner has been nominated and received his fair share of awards. He has won six Inspirational Country Awards and been nominated for Country Music Association Awards and two Grammy Awards.

“Josh Turner is different than most country artists today,” Steele Henderson (freshman, safety science) said. “He has the same style today that he did years ago. I think that’s what makes him a great choice to close out the semester.”

Doors open for the concert at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $28, but I-Card-holders can receive $10 off at the IUP box office located in the Hadley Union Building.