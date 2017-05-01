IUP drops season finale, but sets sights on playoff matchup with Slippery Rock

The IUP lacrosse regular season wrapped up Saturday with a game against the No. 1 team in the conference, the East Stroudsburg University Warriors.

The Warriors defeated the Crimson Hawks by a score of 16-8, solidifying East Stroudsburg’s No. 1 seed going into the postseason.

Ally Burrows (sophomore, biology), who scored three goals, led the offensive drive for the Hawks, and Kim Hooven (senior, elementary and special education), Adriana Greco (sophomore, undecided) and Katie Martyn (sophomore, criminology) each added a goal and an assist.

Burrows’ third goal of the game marked her 100th career goal for IUP. The milestone goal also pushed her up to ninth in IUP history for career goals and fifth for goals in a season as a sophomore.

Going into the playoffs, Burrows is only four goals back from the second-most goals scored in a season and 12 back from the top spot.

However, Burrows isn’t focused on breaking these records at all. She was actually unaware of how close she was to breaking the marks altogether.

“Honestly, I had no idea about how close I was to those records,” Burrows said. “I try to only compare myself to my own personal records to improve my own game. It’s so amazing I have had the opportunity to be breaking these sorts of numbers as just a sophomore.

“I mainly just want to keep winning. It would be awesome to win and help lead the team, but everyone has their days, and as long as we win, I’m happy.”

Burrows will try to continue her offensive dominance when IUP takes on Slippery Rock University in the first round of the playoffs Tuesday. IUP has already faced Slippery Rock once in the regular season, picking up a 10-7 victory back on April 12.

The team feels prepared and ready to win again, but they are training as if this is the first time they’re playing The Rock.

“Since we have already faced Slippery Rock, we know what we have to do,” Burrows said. “It is going to be a very tough game now that we are in playoffs, and each game could be season-ending. I think as long as we play 100 percent and are on top of our game, everything should play out to our favor.”

The game Tuesday will be played at 4 p.m. at Miller Stadium. The winner will advance to take on East Stroudsburg Friday.