IUP community walks to raise money for cancer research

The Indiana community gathered together in the fight against cancer April 22 for IUP’s Relay for Life.

From noon Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, student groups and other organizations joined at the Memorial Field House to walk for the fundraiser.

Relay for Life is the American Cancer Society’s main fundraiser. This event takes place all over the world to celebrate the lives of those who are affected by cancer.

IUP raised $18,969, according to Lydia Shank, Colleges Against Cancer president.

“That money will go toward cancer research, providing information to cancer survivors and families, encouraging people to be screened for cancer and supporting programs that the American Cancer Society funds to provide care and support to cancer survivors,” Shank said in a Friday email.

Approximately 300 people joined on the track.

Among those who walked around the track for 18 hours were the National Student Speech, Language and Hearing Association, Gamma Sigma Sigma Beta Psi, National Residence Hall Honorary, the department of theater and dance, Mini-THON, Student Government Association, Student Philanthropy Council, IUP Masters Swim Club, IUP art department, Delta Tau Sigma, Kappa Sigma and the IUP Panhellenic Association.

Many groups had themes for teams, such as “Lilo & Stitch,” “Moana” and Disney princesses.

The IUP Panhellenic Association made a team called the “Panhellenic Princesses,” in which some members dressed up as Disney characters and interacted with kids from the community during family time.

Though the event didn’t attract as many people as it has in previous years, Shank said the groups made up for it.

Along with the many activities the event has to keep participants awake and engaged throughout the night, Relay for Life has a luminaria ceremony.

In this ceremony, luminaria bags, which represent hope for those affected by or battling cancer, are placed around the track.

Each bag can also represent someone who was lost to cancer, which allows people to grieve for those who were lost and be hopeful for those who are still fighting.

The closing ceremony commemorated the efforts made to put an end to cancer.

Each year, a group of about 15 students begins working in September to fundraise and plan for the event.

The group’s goal is to get as many community members and university members as possible to be engaged.