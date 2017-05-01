Honesty is the best policy, but not to Trump

In 100 days, the average person can lose 40 pounds, a pregnant woman would be entering her second trimester, and a little more than four bad habits can be broken, according to the myth that it takes 21 days to break one.

The real question on my mind: How many days would it take to stop compulsively lying?

April 28 marked Donald Trump’s 100th day in office, and people were quick to evaluate what he has – or hasn’t – accomplished in that time.

Trump made a lot of promises during his campaign – 663, according to an April 29 article on ThinkProgress.org.

In just the first 100 days of a 1,461-day term, Donald Trump broke 80 of those promises.

Some of the more notable broken promises include repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, imposing new Secretary of State ethics rules, conducting a hacking report, renegotiating trade deals like NAFTA, reforming immigration acts, restarting Trump University, cutting ties to companies, rarely leaving the White House and not taking vacation days.

In a television advertisement released Monday, the Trump re-election campaign declared the first 100 days as a “success.”

The narration cited accomplishments such as “the biggest tax cut plan in history,” which is actually a one-page paper released Wednesday.

The first goal listed on the tax reform is “grow the economy and create millions of jobs;” however, no part of the page indicated a plan to do so.

Additional boasted accomplishments listed in the ad included the confirmation of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, the elimination of “job-killing” regulations and the approval of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

With critiques and brags coming from both sides of the aisle, it’s difficult to wade through the mess of information to see the root of the country’s supposed rapid changes.

The biggest sign of the administration’s progress – or lack thereof – is its honesty.

The lack of this administration’s transparency in everything from Trump’s still-undisclosed tax returns to his plans, deals and executive orders for the future have contradicted the majority of his campaign promises.

Additionally, the disrespect he has shown to the American people in his divisive speeches and attitudes has affected his likability as a president and as a leader.

Trump has shown an unrivaled amount of contempt for journalists, whose annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner lacked the president’s attendance for the first time in 36 years; the last president who didn’t attend the dinner was Ronald Reagan, who was recovering from a gunshot wound after an attempted assassination in 1981.

Despite all of the animosity and uncertainty surrounding the president and his staff, the White House still claims to be lucrative. In an interview with the Associated Press last week, Trump downplayed the importance of the first 100 days by describing it as “just an artificial barrier.”

Trump also told the Washington Examiner Friday that he didn’t want to set the 100 days “as a standard,” but he would give the administration “an A.”

Unlike the biases that led the president to consider 100 days as both unimportant and incredibly fruitful, the American people don’t have the luxury of ignoring facts to fabricate more pleasant, palatable truths. In order to accurately assess the prosperity and reliability of this White House and country, integrity is more important now than ever.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like candor is a habit Trump will instill in the coming days.