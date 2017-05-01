Crimson Hawks take three of four from Cal U

This past Friday, IUP baseball hosted Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference rival California University of Pennsylvania for Games 1 and 2 of the four-game series.

Also celebrating Senior Day, the Crimson Hawks swept Cal at Owen Dougherty Field, winning, 10-7 and 7-3.

In Game 1, Cal jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. IUP answered back with a 10-run bottom of the second.

The 10 runs mark the most runs in a single inning for IUP since recording 13 runs in the sixth inning against Lock Haven University in 2016.

The action started with a solo home run from catcher Matt Eperesi (senior, accounting).

Cory Wheeler (junior, exercise science) gave IUP the lead with a two-run single before Anthony Rigous (redshirt junior, accounting) extended the lead to 8-2 with a two-run double.

An error and a wild pitch from the Vulcans closed the inning, giving the Crimson Hawks two more runs.

Eperesi finished the game with the home run, two runs scored and an RBI.

Starting on the mound for IUP was Jeff Allen (sophomore, criminology), who earned the win after tossing five innings and striking out two.

Cal started off hot in Game 2, leading, 2-0, in the first inning on an RBI single.

IUP tied the game in the bottom of the second inning with a two-run single by Nate Dickey (junior, finance).

IUP increased its lead in the fourth, 7-2, on three singles from Chris Eisel (freshman, pre-physical therapy), Dan Sepic (junior, hospitality management) and Wes Carson (junior, criminology).

Pitcher Colin Claus (sophomore, health/physical education) earned the win for the Crimson Hawks, pitching five-and-a-half innings.

Claus struck out one while scattering six hits and allowing three runs.

Pitcher Dillon Swanger (senior, criminology) was one of four who celebrated their last season as IUP baseball players.

“It was fun, but a bittersweet moment knowing that my time playing baseball is near its end,” Swanger said. “I wouldn’t trade anything in the world for being able to do what I love every day for so long.”

Swanger came in to pitch in Game 2 for the Crimson Hawks, coming in as a reliever and striking out a Vulcan’s batter to end the threat.

On Saturday, IUP traveled to California for the final two games of the series.

IUP lost, 5-4, in Game 3, but came back to grab the win in Game 4, 6-2.

The Crimson Hawks took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first against Cal. The game remained 4-3 until the bottom of the fifth inning, when the Vulcans scored two unearned runs on an error to get the win.

Starting on the mound in Game 3 for IUP was Mike Klingensmith (junior, exercise science), who took the loss after pitching six innings.

Klingensmith allowed seven hits and three earned runs.

In the final game, IUP held a 1-0 lead until the fourth inning.

Scoring three runs in the seventh, the Crimson Hawks took the win with a Wheeler triple to right center, driving in two Crimson Hawks.

“The games went really well,” Swanger said. “Taking three games out of four from a really tough team goes a long way. With this win, it helps us continue our goal in reaching a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) playoff berth.

“We will have to play our best this upcoming weekend to make sure that we stay in contention for playoffs.”

With an 18-22 overall and 14-10 PSAC West conference record, IUP currently ranks No. 4 in the PSAC West standings.

Mercyhurst University is in first with a 21-3 conference record and 34-4 overall mark.

The Crimson Hawks will host the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown at 1 and 3 p.m. Friday at Owen Dougherty Field for a doubleheader contest.

Pitt-Johnstown ranks seventh in the PSAC West standings with an 8-16 conference and 18-26 overall record.