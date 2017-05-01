Crimson Hawks secure playoff berth in series split with Pitt-Johnstown

The IUP softball team played two doubleheaders on the road this past weekend.

The Crimson Hawks opened up the weekend at Mansfield University Friday, and then traveled to the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown (UPJ) Saturday. IUP began the weekend by sweeping Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) rival Mansfield.

In Game 1, the Crimson Hawks sent Lauren Zola (sophomore, hospitality management) to the mound. Zola gave the Crimson Hawks a strong performance, pitching a complete game while allowing no earned runs and recording five strikeouts in the 2-1 victory.

Leading the way for IUP on offense were Hannah Mercer (senior, marketing) and Mackenna Miller (junior, kinesiology), who both had two hits for the Crimson Hawks. Mercer also batted in a run, and Miller scored a run.

In Game 2, IUP turned to Megan Risinger (sophomore, nursing), who pitched five innings with four strikeouts without allowing a run. On the offensive side of the ball, the Crimson Hawks produced a season-high 14 runs in the 14-2 victory.

Mercer, Zola, Lauren Goetz (sophomore, kinesiology) and Amanda Parrish (junior, accounting) all had a multi-hit games while recording RBIs in the 14-run effort.

The Game 2 win clinched IUP a playoff berth for the PSAC

Championships.

“Clinching the playoffs was such a relief to the whole squad,” Mercer said. “With the huge turnaround that we had halfway through the season, we felt that we really deserved to be in the playoffs and show the PSAC how much we’ve improved as a whole.”

On Saturday, the Crimson Hawks split the doubleheader with UPJ.

IUP once again turned to Zola to pitch the first game. Despite a strong outing, IUP still fell, 3-1.

The Crimson Hawks’ struggles came on the offensive side of the ball, where IUP recorded only two hits. Goetz and Kaitlyn Beers (freshman, criminology) were the lone Crimson Hawks to record hits.

In Game 2, Risinger pitched a complete game shutout while recording three strikeouts. The Crimson Hawks reclaimed their success offensively in the 6-0 victory.

Leading the way for the Crimson Hawks were Mercer and Zola, who both had multi-hit games.

Not only did Mercer collect three hits, but she also crossed the plate two times, allowing her to set the program record in hits and runs scored.

“It was an awesome feeling,” Mercer said. “It definitely wasn’t my main focus, since we were in such a tough playoff run. I was really just trying to contribute to my team and trying to attain playoffs, so it was really just an added bonus.”

The UPJ series wraps up the regular season for the Crimson Hawks.

The team finished with an overall record of 24-17 and 13-7 in the conference, a mark good enough to secure the team a seed in the PSAC playoffs.

Moving forward, IUP will travel to Quakertown Wednesday to take on Shippensburg University in the first round of the PSAC Championships.