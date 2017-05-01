Acoustic set to rock H.R. Steinhouse

H.R. Steinhouse will host a free show at 7 p.m. Thursday featuring two members from The Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes are made up of guitarist and vocalist Jay Wiley, drummer Colin Bronnenkant, bassist Brian Chalmers and guitarist and vocalist Michael Grego.

Wiley and Grego will be the only members performing Thursday. The band members live in different regions and mainly do shows together on the weekends.

“The band does most of its traveling Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” Wiley said. “So when the band is not playing, Mike and I do it. I’d say it’s a very small percentage of Hawkeye shows.”

Wiley and Grego take an acoustic approach for their duo performances.

“The songs are the same,” Wiley said. “We’ll throw in a few more to play that the band doesn’t always play. That’s really the only change: the volume. And maybe we won’t play the songs as fast.”

The Hawkeyes have played with The Clarks and performed at the Penguins Stadium Series game at Heinz Field. The group’s music can be found on Spotify, iTunes and at its website, hawkeyesband.com.

H.R. Steinhouse aims to have more acoustic music Thursday.

“The full show is really energetic, but the acoustic stuff brought out a lot more of the subtleties and a lot more of the country and blues influences,” said Steve Holliday, H.R. Steinhouse music coordinator.

The Hawkeyes have a classic rock sound with Americana elements.

“I guess the main genre would be rock ’n’ roll, and then it kind of breaks down into these micro pieces, like Americana with a slight touch of those old school ’70s solace,” Wiley said. “We call it honest, Rust Belt rock ’n’ roll.”

The Hawkeyes value playing off an audience’s energy.

“Sometimes we play shows without a set list,” Wiley said. “It’s fun to be spontaneous. It kind of creates an essence that you feed off. That’s everything these days.”

Holliday booked Wiley and Gego to add some diversity to the Indiana music scene.

“I’ve known them for about two years, personally, and I booked them because they also have the acoustic set,” Holliday said. “I wasn’t necessarily wanting to bring out the full band in here because The Hawkeyes were playing as a full band at The Brown later. I wanted to mix it up a little.”

The Hawkeyes enjoy the setup at H.R. Steinhouse.

“We love it there,” Wiley said. “We’ve only played there once, but it was really cool and intimate. It has this café/diner feel to it, which is neat because when the band plays, we play at The Brown Hotel, and it’s cool to come in and play acoustic at this little spot where the audience is right in front of you. I love it.”

The Hawkeyes also enjoy visiting Indiana.

“We’re looking forward to being back,” Wiley said. “We love Indiana. We always feel it’s like a little home away from home.”

The Hawkeyes are currently working on a new album.

“We’re hoping for a February [or] March 2018 release date at the earliest,” Wiley said.

Will Northey of The Keep it Downs, a Clarion-based band, will play for about 35 minutes in between The Hawkeyes’ two sets, Holliday said.

H.R. Steinhouse averages about 35 people per show.

“There’s plenty of room for the musicians, plus 10 kids deep if they really wanted to cram themselves in there, which they do,” Holliday said.

Holliday said he has certain criteria to meet when he books a band.

“Honestly, mostly if they’re original-based music,” Holliday said. “If they write their own music, that’s definitely a plus. And if they’re passionate about playing live shows and getting people together, that’s definitely something I look at.”

Holliday said he enjoys having a place for musicians to perform.

“It’s been pretty successful so far,” Holliday said. “Just to have an available room for groups and performers to play. They really appreciate it.”