Students, faculty publish 17th New Growth Arts Review magazine

The annual IUP art and literature publication will host a free launch party at 3 p.m. Monday in the Humanities and Social Sciences Building, Room 113.

The New Growth Arts Review (NGAR) is an annually published magazine of student art and literature run by IUP students.

The free magazine will be available at the launch party as well as in the English department, Stapleton Library, Sprowls Hall and Commonplace Coffeehouse & Roastery.

Chauna Craig, NGAR faculty adviser, will speak at the event along with Demi Richardson (senior, English), NGAR editor-in-chief. Some of the contributing writers will follow with poems and short stories.

“It will be a cool, casual time for people to just see what’s in the book,” Richardson said.

This year’s magazine has an array of subjects that carry out a positive theme.

“There’s something that anyone can appreciate,” Richardson said. “I think it’s a great way to bring people together, especially now with the political climate. I’m really proud that this book is not heavy with negative attitudes – just really sad or angry, bitter perspectives.”

Contributor Joshua Kuzmyak (junior, English) submitted poetry that exemplifies this year’s theme.

“It was sort of anti-[Donald] Drumpf, but not specifically saying it because I didn’t want to be that out there with it,” Kuzmyak said. “It was anti-what was going on because that’s when it was written. The other one was more about the give-and-take of the world and how there’s balance.”

This year’s magazine is one of the longest and most diverse publication’s NGAR has had.

“We have had more submissions that got accepted this year than we have in 10 years, probably,” Richardson said. “And we have a lot of different contributors. We have maybe two authors who appear twice, but for the most part it’s 18 or 20 different authors who are so different.”

The publication will include 42 of the 72 submissions that were sent in. Eight editors worked on the curation of the magazine.

“It’s a popular vote,” Richardson said. “It is really hard, especially with the art. Art is so relative. Everyone is going to respond to it differently. But yeah, the editors I had this year were really talented and they worked well together, so I had no complaints. They’re really efficient.”

Tyler Gaston (graduate, fine arts) is a graduate student who contributed wooden works to NGAR that will be featured in the Juried Visual Arts Exhibition at the Three Rivers Arts Festival held June 2 in Pittsburgh.

“It is a set of live-edge nesting tables,” Gaston said.

Gabriella Everest (junior, art education) is another art contributor who will be published in this year’s magazine.

“It’s acrylic and oil, and kind of based on the idea that there are a lot of people right in front of us that we don’t realize are going to be of great importance to us,” she said.

NGAR is open to students with any major who want to submit work.

“This year, we had a freshman nursing major,” Richardson said. “We do outreach and we get these majors that normally wouldn’t submit their stuff.”

NGAR gives students like Kuzmyak the chance to be published when they may need the leg up.

“I’m really glad that IUP is doing something like this so they can get a bunch of people who aren’t published and get them published because it’s really helping me out a lot,” Kuzmyak said.

The budget for NGAR’s 2017-18 edition has been approved and the submission window will open September 2017.