Senior spotlight: Hannah Mercer, Amanda Spindler

With its final regular season game Saturday at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, the IUP softball team is preparing for its playoff push.

Although the Crimson Hawks are getting ready for the playoffs, the team is aware that they are near the end of the season and will be saying goodbye to two seniors: Hannah Mercer (marketing) and Amanda Spindler (mathematics and secondary education).

Spindler began her softball career in Brownsburg, Ind., where she began playing softball at 9 years old before finding her way to IUP.

When choosing schools, Spindler chose IUP because of her comfort with the coaching staff.

“I got recruited by the assistant coach that was here at the time, and I really liked her,” Spindler said.

Mercer started out playing baseball until making the switch to softball at 13. Mercer had other schools that recruited her to play softball, but knew IUP was her choice.

“[IUP] was the first school to recruit me, and I knew since day one I wanted to come here,” Mercer said.

Although there are difficulties to having a small senior class, Mercer and Spindler have developed a strong relationship over their four years together.

However, they still encounter the struggles of leading a team with a small senior class.

“Sometimes there’s a lot of not listening, but we get it done,” Spindler said.

Mercer has been a bright spot for IUP’s offense the last four years, with a career batting average of .352. Mercer also recorded 212 hits, 99 RBIs and 18 home runs in her career.

Spindler also has enjoyed a successful career at IUP, with a career record of 18-13 and an ERA of 4.52.

Although Spindler recorded successful numbers, she struggled with a back injury for most of her sophomore season.

After four years of playing softball, Mercer and Spindler are ready to take a step away from the game.

“It’s bittersweet,” Spindler said. “I love our teammates, but other parts were not what we expected. It’s a different beast from travel or high school ball.”

Mercer said they both need a break from the game physically, too.

“I love the game,” Mercer said. “I love my team. Physically, I am ready for a break. It’s something that I will miss a lot.”

Moving forward, both Mercer and Spindler will be taking the first steps of their careers.

Mercer will join Thermo Fisher Scientific in Pittsburgh as a pricing analyst. Spindler will begin student-teaching.