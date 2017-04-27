Police Blotter 4.28.17

Alcohol Violations

• David Simonich III, 25, of Beaver Falls, was charged with public drunkenness, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct at 1:14 a.m. April 21 in the 600 block of Philadelphia Street, according to the Indiana Borough Police Department.

• Matthew Santucci, 35, of Seven Fields, was cited for public drunkenness at 1:54 a.m. April 26 in the 600 block of Philadelphia Street, according to borough police.

• Angela Huey, 22, of Irwin, was cited for public drunkenness and retail theft at 2:24 a.m. April 26 at Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave., according to borough police.

Theft

• Solomon Akpor-Mensah, 21, of Easton, was charged with theft by unlawful taking at 3:11 p.m. April 13 in Folger Dining Hall, according to IUP University Police.

• A handgun was reportedly stolen between April 18 and 23 in the 1000 block of Water Street, according to borough police. Anyone with information is asked to contact borough police at 724-349-2121.

• A package was reportedly stolen between 11 a.m. April 21 and 10 a.m. April 22 in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue, according to borough police. Anyone with information is asked to contact borough police.

Assault

• Matthew Adams, 31, of Indiana, was charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct at 8:36 p.m. April 26 in the 300 block of Chestnut Street, according to borough police.

• John Petersal, 48, of Indiana, was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and harassment at 10:05 p.m. April 26 in the 600 block of Locust Street, according to borough police.