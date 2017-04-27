Opera to set sail for Fisher Auditorium

The theater season at IUP will come to a close when the New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players, one of the world’s most well-known theater companies, will be bringing its talents to IUP when they perform the musical “H.M.S. Pinafore.”

The show will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Fisher Auditorium.

The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players is a professional theater company based in New York City. Originating in 1975, it has been specializing in comical operas for more than 40 years.

“We always try to bring in a large variety of shows each season,” said Hank Knerr, IUP Lively Arts’ executive director. “This is the best premiere company there is, so we’re super excited.”

“H.M.S. Pinafore,” also known as “The Lass That Loves a Sailor,” is a comedic opera written by W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan in 1878. It had the second-largest run of any musical theater performance at that time and was the first international hit of Gilbert and Sullivan.

The musical is set upon a ship, the H.M.S. Pinafore. The story follows the ship captain’s daughter, Josephine, as she falls for a low-class sailor even though her father intended her to marry a rich Lord.

“It’s your typical Gilbert and Sullivan production: lighthearted and silly,” Knerr said. “What brings it together is the incredible music performed by the professional orchestra in the pit.”

With this being the final performance of the season, emotions are mixed at the Lively Arts.

“It’s a very bittersweet ending to the season because we’re saying goodbye to an awesome year,” Knerr said. “But it’s still exciting because now we can focus on another diverse and entertaining season ahead of us.”

Tickets for “H.M.S. Pinafore” are available at the Hadley Union Building box office. Tickets are regularly $40, $34 for seniors and $18 for I-Card-holders, students and children.