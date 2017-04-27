Musical theater class to perform one last giddy-up

The Musical Theater Performance class will perform “Das Barbecü,” a country-western spoof musical directed by Dr. Robert Gretta, at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, through Sunday, May 7, in the Waller Mainstage Theater basement.

Jim Luigs and Scott Warrender debuted “Das Barbecü” in 1995. The musical spoofs the well-known Wagner’s ring cycle in Texas.

“‘Das Barbecü’ gives the theater performance students another [chance] to get another musical under their belt,” Gretta said. “In situations like this, I tend to go with off-Broadway and obscure musicals because they’re something different that nobody has seen before.”

Gretta has been at the professional level of acting and directing for more than 30 years. He said he often likes to combine a professional level with an educational atmosphere to ensure his students’ success.

The musical will use a rotating cast.

Brian Kane (senior, fine arts) and J’Quay Gibbs (senior, fine arts) will be the only two men in the performance, while eight women will rotate through. The entire cast will play more than 40 different characters throughout the show.

“I play Actor 5, which throughout the show portrays the characters Siegfried, Milam Lamar, Alberich, a Norn triplet and a giant,” Kane said. “I love the role. I play the hero, the dwarf villain, a 40-year-old psychic woman and a 70-year-old man all in one.”

The costumes feature poofy, colorful dresses for the women and cowboy getup for the men.

“A lot of preparation has gone into the show,” Kane said, “whether it be working on the choreography, the characters themselves or the country accents.”

While the humor in the show can be described as PG-13, it is also a family-friendly production, as some of the humor is more geared toward adults.

“Anyone who likes to laugh will love this show,” Gretta said. “It’s designed to be very funny and really entertaining.

“Comedy is a lot harder to perform than most genres. It’s pretty easy to perform a dying scene – what’s difficult is to get people to laugh.”

Tickets for the show are available at the door. They are $3 with an I-Card and $5 without an I-Card.