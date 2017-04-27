IUP lacrosse clinches playoff berth with season finale ahead

The IUP lacrosse team has clinched a playoff berth with its wins over Edinboro and Kutztown universities.

IUP played its last home game of the regular season April 20 and picked up a 17-5 win over Edinboro.

Ten IUP players recorded at least one goal in the contest. Francesca Paterno (freshman, education), Kim Hooven (senior, elementary and special education) and Ally Burrows (sophomore, biology) each scored three goals on the day.

Adriana Greco (sophomore, undecided) added two goals to the scoreboard, while Carissa Smith (senior, sports administration), Chelsea Johnston (freshman, biology), Riley Greenleaf (junior, finance), Kendall Loviscky (sophomore, nursing), Bri Chavis (sophomore, criminology) and Ali Pfeifer (junior, marketing) added one goal each.

The win over the Fighting Scots improved IUP’s record to 9-5 overall and 8-2 in the conference.

Kutztown was host to IUP’s second-to-last game of the regular season Saturday. The Crimson Hawks picked up their third straight win, beating Kutztown, 10-7.

Leading the way for the Crimson Hawks were Greco and Greenleaf with three goals each.

Also helping on the offensive side was Burrows, with two goals, and Chavis and Katie Martyn (sophomore, criminology) with one goal each.

This game was the third straight game with more than 10 saves for goalkeeper Angela Lontoc (junior, pre-med chemistry).

Hannah Bertolo (senior, marketing and finance) also hit a milestone in the game, moving into second place for the most ground-ball pickups in IUP history.

With one game left in the regular season, Bertolo is just two back from the No. 1 spot in the history of the team.

The win over the Golden Bears clinched a playoff berth for the Crimson Hawks and improved their record to 9-2 in conference play.

IUP’s final game of the regular season will be against the No. 1 team in the conference, East Stroudsburg University, at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“We are just getting a lot of practice this week and focusing on ourselves,” Burrows said. “We are tightening up and making some adjustments to prepare ourselves for the game Saturday. We are practicing all sorts of different things, so we will be ready for anything. East Stroudsburg is going to give us a tough game, and we need to be mentally and physically prepared.”