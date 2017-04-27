Interior design students fundraise for Habitat for Humanity

Students came together outside of Ackerman Hall Wednesday for the third annual Build and Bust.

In six small groups, students used recycled and reused materials to create shelters for a chance to win the grand prize of $100.

Many interior designers participated, as well as Habitat for Humanity and a child development and family relations group.

IUP’s American Society of Interior Designers and International Interior Design Association organized the event to benefit Habitat for Humanity and Austin’s Playroom.

Habitat for Humanity is comprised of volunteers who work to build and restore houses for those who are in need of better living conditions.

Austin’s Playroom was created by Nathalie and Mario Lemieux in 1996. Their son, Austin, spent a lot of time in the hospital, and the couple found that there was no place for their other children to be entertained. They design and build playrooms for health facilities.

These playrooms give families a stress-free place to go during hard times.

Groups had to build structures that had three sides and a top. It had to accommodate a sitting adult.

Their materials come from old wood, cardboard and anything else they can find.

They had to use at least three different materials.

The groups had a lot of room to be creative. Some past groups have had actual windows and even sails. This year, each structure had to have a theme. One group chose to do a spring theme.

Interior Design Assistant Professor Karen Scarton helped to organize the event.

“They build a structure out of recyclable materials,” Scarton said, “just anything they find. We don’t expect anybody to have to buy anything to participate. It usually falls somewhere within Earth Day.”

Awards were given for Most Structurally Sound and Most Creative Use of Materials.

After the judging, the groups tore down their structures.