Indiana Borough implements new emergency alert system

Indiana Borough has implemented a new high-speed emergency notification system (ENS) to better alert residents in case of emergency situations that may arise within the town.

Previously, the only means of communicating emergency notifications was through news conferences and news releases. While these will still be utilized, the new alert system is a faster way of communicating time-sensitive news to residents.

The new system, provided by SwiftReach Networks, will alert residents to different emergencies such as severe storm warnings, road closures, water problems, evacuations and other important news.

Those interested in receiving notifications can choose to be alerted via landline calls, cellular calls, texts, emails, social media posts or mobile application notifications.

Bradley Gotshall, borough manager, said the new system is an important tool.

“This new system is being implemented because the current borough council is very much interested in having a communication platform with our residents,” Gotshall said. “SwiftReach will allow us to instantly reach out and notify residents of emergency and general information.”

“If, for example, there is an emergency situation within the borough, staff does not have time to send out a press release, field questions and hope the word gets into the homes of our residents. The ENS cuts that step and puts the information right to our citizens.”

Alerts will come from different departments within the borough government. The public works department will send out notifications about road construction, public services and sewage-related issues. The police department and borough administration will also send out miscellaneous notifications related to their department.

“Out of the gate, we will have myself and a member from the public works department and police department as users of the system,” Gotshall said.

“Each user is able to push alerts out on points of interest within their respective departments.”

The borough has plans to expand the program to other departments, as well.

Anyone interested can sign up for the system by registering via the Swift911 portal at

indianaboro.com/notify or by downloading the Swift911 Public App and registering within the app.

Once registered, residents will have the opportunity to sign up for the notification lists they are interested in and remove themselves from those they do not want. By utilizing publicly available phone lists, the system came preloaded with more than 1,000 landline phone numbers.

Gotshall said not all residents are within the system, and he encouraged them to update their information. He also encouraged people who might have a landline number in the system to add cell phone numbers and email addresses.

“I believe this to be a great system, which will allow us to have a better connection to our residents,” Gotshall said.

If residents are not interested in the new alert system, they can always remove themselves at any time either online or through the mobile app.