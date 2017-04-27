For some, draft day could be bittersweet

The 2017 NFL Draft began Thursday night. Collegiate athletes from various universities all over the country heard their names called by Commissioner Roger Goodell on stage in Philadelphia in hopes of becoming the league’s next big superstar. On top of all that, they will all become millionaires when they sign contracts with their respective teams. It’s a prospect that any young player would yearn for.

But the dream doesn’t always turn out to be a good one. For some, it slowly turns into a nightmare. And for others, that nightmare may never end.

Player safety has been at the forefront of league executives and the NFL Players Association for several years now. Many precautions have been put in place, such as banning helmet-to-helmet hits and not allowing defensive players to hit a quarterback seconds after he releases the ball. Still, though, scientists and researchers are producing evidence that NFL players are more likely to experience CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Take Joe Thomas, the longtime Cleveland Browns’ offensive lineman, for example.

“I definitely expect memory loss,” Thomas said in a Wednesday ESPN article. “I’m already seeing memory loss, and maybe that’s just because of my old age or maybe it’s football, it’s hard to tell.”

Thomas is just 32 years old and entering his 11th season with the Browns. He has not missed a single snap since being drafted in 2007.

That is dedication. But do all of the accolades, fame and fortune come at a terrible cost?

“To be able to live the lifestyle and provide for my family the way that football has been able to, to me it’s a trade-off that I’m willing to accept,” Thomas said in the article.

It would be wrong to not mention former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, as well. Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for the June 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, hanged himself in his jail cell last week. He lived a troubled life; he was indicted but later acquitted of a 2012 double homicide in addition to the Lloyd murder. But experts, scientists and researchers are wondering if CTE played a role near the end of Hernandez’s life. His brain will be donated to an academic center that studies a brain disorder linked to playing football, according to a Tuesday HuffPost article.

When people decide to play football, they’re signing up to potentially get hurt. It’s simply a part of the game. The college players who are talented enough to make it to the next level will continue to pour into the league and reap its many benefits. Let’s hope they take the downsides into account, as well.