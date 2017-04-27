Cooper hoping his name gets called at 2017 NFL Draft

An IUP football player may soon realize the dream of every young player who takes the field.

Crimson Hawks offensive lineman Ethan Cooper (senior, finance) is expected to be drafted at some point during the 2017 NFL Draft this weekend. Cooper is a 6-foot-3 senior from Steelton.

He attended Central Dauphin East High School, where he played all four years.

While at IUP, Cooper started all four years, playing in 41 games.

Cooper has been playing football since he was 4 years old, and ever since then, the NFL has been his dream.

That dream now has the potential to become a reality.

“I understood that I had the possibility of it after the [NFL] combine, but I try not to think about it too much and just let it happen because nothing’s guaranteed,” Cooper said about his NFL hopes.

At the combine, held in Indianapolis last month, Cooper ran a 5.36 in the 40-yard dash, performed 26 reps of the bench press and executed a 24.5-inch vertical jump.

He has received a 5.19 grade from NFL.com and was ranked the 19th best offensive guard in the draft by ESPN.

Cooper has met with representatives from the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, but said he’d be happy to play for any team.

“Honestly, there really isn’t any specific team I would want to be drafted to,” Cooper said. “I’d just be extremely happy and humbled by the opportunity of being part of the organization.”

Cooper is projected as a fifth-round pick and is projected to go 176th overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Chad Reuter of NFL.com.

As a four-year starter for IUP, Cooper’s talents have not gone unrecognized. In his sophomore year, he earned second-team All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West division honors.

Cooper became an All-American and earned first-team All-PSAC West honors his junior year. Cooper credits the coaching staff for a lot of his success.

“I was fortunate to have one of the best coaching staffs in the country that truly cared about developing me as a player, student and person,” Cooper said.

The draft began Thursday night and will continue through Saturday.

Cooper has enjoyed his time at IUP, but is ready for the next step.

“I just want to say ‘thank you’ to everybody at IUP who has supported me throughout this entire journey, and I promise I’ll do the best I can to make everybody proud.”