Choirs to conclude semester with various compositions

To conclude the spring semester and another academic year, the IUP Choirs will take the stage from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday in Gorell Recital Hall.

The concert will feature vocal selections from all four IUP choirs and include more than 160 students.

IUP Choirs rehearse for several different performances throughout the academic year, each featuring new musical selections. The audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy contemporary choral music.

Dr. Ryan Beeken, who will be conducting the performances, described the song selection as a “varied repertoire of newly composed pieces with standards.”

“All are fairly traditional choral pieces,” Beeken said. “It will include a few familiar tunes, including ‘Pure Imagination’ from ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory’ and ‘What a Wonderful World,’ made famous by Louis Armstrong.”

Beeken said that the overall theme of the concert involves hope and the need to collaborate and work together to face problems. One of his favorite pieces that will be performed fits this tone.

“We are doing a piece that was written in response to floods that killed 25,000 people in Venezuela in 1999,” Beeken said. “It is an expression of how the world needs to come together in order to solve our problems.”

Beeken encouraged any students who want to be involved to consider joining one of the choir groups in the fall.

Each of the four IUP choirs are open to students across all majors. The chorale and chamber singers groups require an audition, while the men’s and women’s choirs do not.

“If students are looking for a way to get involved in the campus, meet new people and have an outlet for artistic expression, this is the place for you,” Beeken said.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at the Hadley Union Building box office, online or by calling 724-357-1313.

I-Card-holders and students can purchase tickets for $10.