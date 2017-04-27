Back in Plaque: Placard dedicated to one of state’s first settlers

One of the oldest placards in Indiana County is the one dedicated to Fergus Moorhead on Philadelphia Street.

He was born in Lancaster County circa 1750 and died in Indiana County circa 1820. He lived through the Revolutionary War and was a pioneer settler of Indiana County.

He lived through a historic time in American history, and his courage and perseverance as a frontier settler served him well time and time again.

In 1768, William Penn purchased land from the Native Americans. A few months later, Moorhead purchased land in Indiana County from the Penn family and became one of the first settlers in western Pennsylvania, as well as one of the first legal landowners. His house was the first built in western Pennsylvania that had a stove and working chimney, and his settlement attracted many more families from the East.

Moorhead, a Scotch Presbyterian, was a devout family man who eventually welcomed his two brothers, Samuel and Joseph, to live with him. Moorhead and his family farmed hay for several years and lived peacefully until the outbreak of the Revolutionary War.

When the war began, western Pennsylvania became a much more dangerous place to live. Settlers living on the frontier were especially vulnerable to attacks by Native Americans, who became hostile and fought alongside the British.

In a particular skirmish, Moorhead was captured and transported to Quebec. After being held for about a year, he was released on his honor. He was sent to New York for release, and from there, he walked back west to Franklin County.

Once he reached his father’s home, no one recognized him because he had lost so much weight and hadn’t been able to cut his hair or beard for 11 months.

After rejoining with his father and family, Moorhead continued his travel west to return to his frontier home. He completed his trek in 1781, before the Revolutionary War ended.

In his absence, the western Pennsylvanian frontier had receded, and he returned home to find his cabin burned down and his commodities stolen by Native Americans.

Frontier settlers had been so confused and terrified by the attacks that many returned back over the mountains.

However, most of the articles that Moorhead’s wife had buried near their home remained well preserved. So, though the cabin was razed and looted, Moorhead and his family still had some of their most valuable belongings.

During this second pilgrimage, Moorhead was joined by many other settlers who built homes on the frontier with him in Indiana County.

Moorhead was a courageous frontiersman who didn’t let hostile Native Americans or a wary public keep him from traveling west and reclaiming his share of the western border.

Without individuals such as Moorhead, Indiana County and western Pennsylvania would not be the same today.