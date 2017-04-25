Wind Ensemble performs prestigious concert in Erie

Last Friday, the IUP Wind Ensemble was one of two collegiate wind ensembles to perform at the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) State Convention in Erie.

The IUP Wind Ensemble was chosen through a blind audition of more than 130 applicants to have a stand-alone concert during the event.

Timothy Paul, IUP Wind Ensemble director, said the performance was a positive experience for all students who went to the prestigious event.

“What a terrific opportunity for our IUP students and faculty to share their musicianship, scholarship, outreach and alumni relations,” Paul said.

PMEA is a statewide nonprofit organization open to all Pennsylvanians with an interest in music education and instruction. The organization is focused on all grade levels from pre-school to college.

“The organization promotes and supports quality music education, learning and performance, as well as promoting and supporting music education in schools and communities,” according to PMEA’s website. “The mission of [PMEA] is to advance comprehensive and innovative music education for all teachers and students through quality teaching, rigorous learning and meaningful music engagement.”

The IUP Wind Ensemble consists of both music and non-music majors. Seth Allport (senior, computer science) is one of the non-music major students. He also was first trombone and trombone section leader.

Despite being in other ensembles such as Jazz Ensemble, Trombone Choir, Symphony Band and Brass Ensemble, this is Allport’s first semester in the Wind Ensemble.

“I was placed in it following ensemble auditions,” Allport said. “I auditioned because I like being able to play my instrument at IUP with other musicians.”

The concert featured different pieces, including the finale to “Hail! California” by Camille Saint-Saens, “The Shadow of Sirius” by Joel Puckett, “Hummingbird” by Steven Bryant and “Southern Harmony” by Donald Grantham.

Allport said his favorite piece was “Hail! California.”

“It has a good symphonic sound, and we also meshed well as an ensemble,” Allport said.

In addition to the student performers, Therese Wacker, IUP flute professor, and Zach Collins, IUP tuba and euphonium professor, had solos during the concert.

Wacker’s solo was during “The Shadow of Sirius,” and Collins’ solo was during “Hummingbird.”

Paul was very pleased with the turnout and overall performance.

“Great crowd, standing-room only, every program was passed and an outstanding performance that ended with a standing ovation by statewide music educators,” Paul said.

Stevie Nemetz (junior, music education) is a flutist in the Wind Ensemble and was also pleased with the group’s performance in Erie.

“I think it was an accurate representation of how hard the ensemble worked throughout the semester,” Nemetz said. “Our level of preparation allowed us to really enjoy the performance and stay in the moment.”