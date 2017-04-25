Wind, band to come together for culminating performance

The IUP Symphony Band and Wind Ensemble will perform a joint concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday in Fisher Auditorium.

The concert will be the last performance of the semester for both ensembles.

“Besides graduation, this concert is the culmination of a year’s growth in one concert,” said Timothy Paul, director of the wind ensemble. “The Wind Ensemble’s goal was to do a lighter concert of wind classics.”

The show will feature different pieces that are all connected to Spain. Some of the pieces include “Amparito Roca” by Jaime Texidor, “Fiesta del Pacifico” by Roger Nixon, “La Virgen de la Macarena” by Rafael Mendez and “La Boda de Luis Alonso” by Gerónimo Giménez.

Both the Symphony Band and Wind Ensemble are comprised entirely of students, though not all are music majors. Some music faculty members will be featured soloists in the concert

or will be performing alongside their students.

Jason Worzbyt, IUP Symphony Band director, said the band is going to feature Heidi Lucas, IUP horn professor, as a soloist. She will perform “San Luis Snapshots,” which was written by Dr. Jack Stamp, the former director of band studies at IUP.

Worzbyt described the piece as “[capturing] the elegance and beauty of the southwestern United States.”

Additionally, Paul said all student members of the Wind Ensemble were encouraged to invite their studio faculty members to join them in performing next to the students at the concert.

He said he is excited to have the faculty members participate “as a celebration of the year of music-making.”

Kevin Gebo, a trumpeter from the United States Army Band and professor at George Mason University, will be another featured soloist in the concert.

Gebo has played concerts all across the United States and in other countries such as Canada, Austria, Australia and Germany. He is a Grammy-winning classical musician who has performed for multiple presidents. He also performed at Pope Francis’s Papal Mass in the United States and was a guest performer on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

“It will be a great concert,” Worzbyt said. “All of our university band concerts are a celebration of the work that we do throughout the semester, and it is always a pleasure to share this work with the university community at large.”

Paul also added that the recital “appears to be a fun concert, and we look forward to a good crowd.”

Tickets for the concert are available online, by telephone at 724-357-1313 or at the Hadley Union Building box office. Regular tickets are $10, senior tickets are $8 and children and student tickets are $6.