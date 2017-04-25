Students network, converse at Business Day

IUP students had the opportunity Thursday to attend the 39th annual Business Day, one of the biggest events for the Eberly College of Business and Information Technology.

At this year’s Business Day, students networked with employers, attended seminars pertaining to their majors and listened to an induction ceremony while enjoying a meal provided for attendees.

The day kicked off in the lobby of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, where students registered for the day’s event. Students then attended business seminars tailored to their specific areas of study.

These conference sessions included experts sharing advice and insight topics such as social media marketing, information systems, traveling abroad and more.

Dave Mastovich, CEO of MASSolutions, urged students to achieve their happiness and follow the paths that feel right to them.

“Nobody can outdo ‘you,’ so tell your story your own way,” Mastovich said.

Once the conference sessions ended, students were ushered into the KCAC gymnasium, where employers lined the walls to converse with students hoping to gain some clarity on their goals.

“I love being here,” said Nadav Baum, an IUP graduate who now works at Janney Montgomery Scott. “It’s about giving back. Talking to students about their goals and finding out their passion is exciting.”

Students conversed and gained more insight with one another, employers and business professionals over a meal.

Lunch transitioned into a presentation recognizing all the good that Eberly organizations have been engaged in, and individual recognition of notable achievements from business students, such as Josh Restauri (senior, finance and legal studies), who took first place at the Association for Corporate Growth. There was also an induction ceremony of the IUP Hall of Distinction for alumni who have achieved great heights in their careers.

“What I got from Eberly was a foundation for my career, even though I did not know what to expect in my future,” said hall inductee Carol Washington, CEO at Life’s Work of Western PA.