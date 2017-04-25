The Southern Belles are set to ring

The Southern Belles will be bringing its southern psychedelic rock ’n’ roll to Indiana when it performs at The Brown Hotel this week.

The performance is scheduled for 9 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday.

The band was formed in November 2011 by its four original members. At the time, Adrian Ciucci (guitar and vocals), Tommy Booker (keys and vocals), Aaron Zarrow (drums) and Mikey Sellemi (bass) were just four best friends hanging out in their Richmond, Va., homes.

“We have all been friends since we were kids, and all started playing instruments relatively young,” Ciucci said. “If you hang out long enough and drink enough beer, you are going to end up starting a band, so be careful, kids.”

The Belles’ music is often described as elements of jazz, funk, country and rock ’n’ roll all blended together.

“We strive to write songs that take you somewhere,” Ciucci said. “There has to be a story, and that story has to be descriptive enough to take you along, but open enough for interpretation. The story has to be accompanied by music, and we work to make the music as descriptive as the story. Sometimes you’re happy and sometimes you’re not. That’s life.”

The Belles have picked up steam of late, playing hundreds of shows each year for the last few years. They played at large festivals in summer 2015, including Lock’n and FloydFest. They have also played at large clubs, such as the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C.

The Belles recorded its first album, “Sharp as a Knife,” at the Sound of Music studio. It released its second album there in 2015, titled “Close To Sunrise.”

The band is now in the process of releasing its third studio album, “In the Middle Of The Night.” The album will also be released as a vinyl, which is something the band has wanted to do for a long time.

“It sounds like we are going to have a hell of a party in an old hotel with the fine folks of Indiana,” Ciucci said. “Come check it out. Worst that happens, you hate it. Maybe you find something you like. Don’t be afraid of the word ‘southern’; we have good humor.”