Sociology class to educate community about impoverished living

IUP Sociology of Family students are putting on their fourth annual Hunger Awareness Week (HAW) and The Seedling Project Monday through Friday.

HAW is a week of programs that includes a film screening, poverty simulation, food drive and food distribution. The Seedling Project provides a resource garden to individuals who access food banks. HAW and The Seedling Project started in 2014 as a service-learning project for IUP Sociology of Family students.

“In the last three years, The Seedling Project served over 140 families,” said Dr. Melissa Swauger, co-founder of HAW and The Seedling Project. “It has grown so much. We keep getting new partners.”

IUP Sociology of Family students have partnered with many other groups and organizations since HAW and The Seedling Project started.

IUP Food and Nutrition and Anthropology departments, the Indiana Community Garden, Indiana County Community Action Program, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Zion Lutheran Church and Chevy Chase Community Center all co-sponsor the event.

“HAW is an amazing opportunity for folks to understand the struggles of poverty,” House Majority Leader Dave Reed said during a Friday phone call. “It’s an invaluable, eye-opening opportunity for people not living in poverty.”

Reed said that he participates in the poverty simulation every year during HAW.

“The poverty simulation is such a strong tool that shows people obvious drawbacks of poverty,” Reed said. “It helps people realize challenges of poverty like child care, traveling to school, illness and more. A lot of students – a lot of people, actually – who don’t live in low-income households don’t think about these things.”

It’s not only IUP students who participate in HAW and The Seedling Project. Swauger said that Indiana Community Garden master gardeners joined The Seedling Project to teach people how to garden and provide gardening literature, and companies like Lowes and Sherwin-Williams started co-sponsoring HAW.

“National companies donate things from seeds to buckets to gardening tools,” Swauger said.

“It’s a project that brings together the community and the university on an important subject.”

Swauger said that more than 12,000 Indiana residents live in food-insecure households, and 65 percent of residents live on incomes that are below 160 percent of the poverty threshold.

“It’s an important social problem in Indiana that needs addressed,” Swauger said. “There’s often a divide between the university and impoverished community. But HAW and The Seedling Project help everyone come together to raise awareness and bring forth social change.”