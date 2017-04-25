Senior chases dreams across the Pacific

Between a longtime fascination with Japanese culture and a semester studying abroad, Leah Brockman (senior, communications media and theater) hopes to use her language skills to do Japanese voiceovers for movies.

After being interested in the culture for several years, Brockman decided to start learning the language as a freshman at IUP in spring 2014.

She also expanded her knowledge of Japan’s culture during this time.

“I figured learning Japanese was a good start for my career,” Brockman said. “It’s very different from American culture and fascinating in ways I never thought, too.

“Plus, I’ve been watching anime since the end of my middle school days – you’re never too old for cartoons. I learned very quickly that Japanese culture is not only anime, and they have a rich and unique history, which is really cool to learn about.”

Brockman said she finds it funny when she tells people she is able to speak Japanese because they often think it is “really weird.”

In fall 2016, Brockman had another opportunity to immerse herself in Japanese culture when she studied abroad at Kansai Gaidai University in Hirakata City. While there, she took language classes and studied Japanese communications.

“It’s hard to acclimate to a new place,” she said. “I won’t lie and say I did not have any fears while I was abroad, but the experience led me to having a group of friends from all the corners of the world.”

Brockman said one of her good friends told her before she flew to Japan “to not always stick with the Americans or those who were fluent in English.” She said that her friend noted it wouldn’t be easy, “but in the end, you’ll find it all worth it.”

During her time abroad, Brockman also learned how to play the Koto, which is a traditional Japanese stringed instrument, and joined the university’s volleyball team, which traveled to Kyoto, Nara, Tokyo, Osaka and Hiroshima.

“[It] was the coolest thing,” Brockman said. “They welcomed me like part of the team but barely spoke English, so I had to adapt by listening more so I could understand them and then speaking Japanese so they could understand me.”

Brockman’s experiences have helped influence her post-graduation plans for spring 2018. She said she hopes to be a voice actress for companies such as FUNimation or Sentai Filmworks, and would also like to do voiceovers for commercials.

“I want to be an English voice actress for Japanese anime because I love watching interesting shows,” Brockman said. “I know a lot of people on campus have heard about classic titles like ‘Sailor Moon,’ ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ ‘One Piece’ and ‘Studio Ghibli’ titles.

“It would be an honor to get the chance to act with my voice, since I’m not really inclined to be on the stage. I love the field of audio recording, too, since I want to take on more of a director’s role in the future.”

Brockman said she would like to get back to Japan again, especially for the 2020 Summer Olympics, which will take place in Tokyo. She advised students who are interested in study abroad opportunities to not be afraid to ask for help.

“It costs a lot more than people think to travel around the world, but there are ways to make sure you get the funding or financial aid you need,” Brockman said. “Opportunities to travel abroad, depending on your major, are hard to come by.”

She said, however, that traveling is “an experience you’re likely to never forget, and it is so worth it,” and people interested in visiting non-English-speaking countries should learn some of the language before traveling.