ROTC cadets test physical capabilities to earn badges

Approximately 110 cadets competed Saturday at IUP for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge.

Four other Pennsylvania universities joined IUP students in six events to earn a bronze, silver or gold medal. Those who won medals could then wear them on their uniforms for the rest of their military careers.

Every year, IUP hosts the GAFPB competition for a few surrounding schools and nearby National Guard units. This year, cadets from Edinboro University, Slippery Rock University, Gannon University and the University of Pittsburgh joined approximately 25 cadets from IUP.

Alyssa Dachowicz (senior, political science) is in IUP’s Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) and was excited for the competition.

“It’s one of the only badges you can earn as a cadet that you can then wear on your uniform for the rest of your military career,” Dachowicz said. “So from that perspective, it’s really cool to earn as a cadet. It’s also a really cool honor to be able to wear a badge from a foreign service because that does not happen often.”

To earn this honor, cadets competed in events each with their own performance standards.

They had to run a shuttle sprint, which had to be done in 60 seconds or less.

In the flexed-arm hang portion, the competitors had to hold themselves up in a chin-up position for as long as they could.

The longer they held themselves up, the more points they received.

They ran 1,000 meters on the track with a points system similar to that of the flexed-arm hang.

Depending on whether they were going for bronze, silver or gold, cadets marched 6, 9 or 12 kilometers with a 33-pound rucksack on their backs. They started at Pierce Hall and marched to a turnaround point on the Hoodlebug Trail. Cadets also competed in a pistol qualification, first aid test and NBC MOPP test.

In a swim event, which was completed at an earlier date, the cadets had to swim 100 meters in under four minutes, fully clothed in their uniforms. Then they had to undress from their uniforms while treading water.