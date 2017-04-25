Police Blotter 4.25.17

Alcohol Violations

• David Lee, 39, of Rochester Mills, was cited for public drunkenness and retail theft at 2:52 a.m. April 20 in the 300 block of Philadelphia Street, according to the Indiana Borough Police Department.

• Raymond Solis, 24, of Clearfield, was charged with public drunkenness at 2:53 a.m. April 20 at Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave., according to borough police.

Drug Violations

• Ahmed Doumbia, 23, of Indiana, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 1:01 a.m. April 16 in the 1200 block of Maple Street, according to IUP University Police.

• Shoshanna Carlos, 23, of Coraopolis, was charged with DUI and possession of a small amount of marijuana at 1 a.m. April 18 in the parking lot of Noble Stein Brewing Company, according to university police.

Disorderly Conduct

• Lisa DeJesus, 21, of Philadelphia, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and trespass at 12:58 a.m. April 19 in Stapleton Library, according to university police.

Theft

• A bike was reportedly stolen between 10:15 p.m. April 23 and 8:30 a.m. April 24 in the 100 block of North Fourth Street, according to borough police. Anyone with information is asked to contact borough police at 724-349-2121.