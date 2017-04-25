LGBTQIA community to hold art show with queer themes

The LGBTQIA community will showcase an art exhibit from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday in Wallwork Hall G98.

Throughout history, art has been used as a method and means for giving voice to the expressions, interests and stories of different groups. Many people have used art to share their personal experiences with the public, and there are numerous examples of art shows serving as vehicles for minority groups’ experiences.

The upcoming Queer Art Showcase will serve a similar purpose for the IUP campus by providing members of the LGBTQIA community with an opportunity to share their personal experiences and creative works.

Co-sponsored by IUP Pride Alliance, MASS, the Office of LGBTQIA Support and the University Commission on Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Issues, “this queer-themed art fest is a celebration of creative works and open to anyone who would like to display their talents.”

One of the driving members behind the showcase is Adam Clark (senior, sociology), who created the event with the hope of educating the campus community about the queer presence at IUP through the use of art.

“I had the idea of showcasing queer students’ artwork as a way to create more visibility on campus,” Clark said. “I love art, and I am a musician. I also have many queer-identified friends that are amazing artists. Lisa Dunlap (senior, music) and I wanted to provide a space for students who are artists and queer.

“We are lucky that MASS was kind enough to sponsor this event. Their donation allowed us to provide refreshments and prizes to students who submit art. Lisa and I also saw a need for more queer visibility in all forms on campus.”

Any artists are welcome to participate in the showcase, as long as the art contains queer themes, as that is the only guideline for the show.

The LGBTQIA community has posted flyers around campus to ensure more participation.

According to Clark, the event will be about more than just showcasing the artwork of these students, as students will also perform live music.

In fact, the showcase serves as just one of the recent aspects of a campaign at IUP to help raise awareness and acceptance of the queer community.

“Pride Alliance and the Office of LGBTQIA Support have been creating new policies and events to create visibility on campus,” Clark said. “These events include the new preferred first-name policy, the queer conversation workshops, diversity vigils [and] #pronounsmatteriup, the preferred pronoun campaign at IUP.”

The show is free, and will feature a variety of art from 10 artists.