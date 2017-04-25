IUP tennis team takes home program’s first PSAC title

Saturday afternoon was a very special day for the IUP tennis team when, for the first time in the program’s history, it won the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships.

Before the women took home the title, they had to first make it through the semifinal round against No. 1 seed West Chester University. The team did just that after defeating them, 5-0, earning IUP its seventh consecutive trip to the championship round.

The victory began with an 8-1 win in doubles play after Sophie Butland (senior, exercise science) and partner Katya Minchenkova (freshman, undeclared business) defeated their opponent, giving up only one point along the way.

Following their lead, Rachel Wood (senior, criminology) and Raquel Gonzalez (senior, business management) earned an 8-3 win. Finishing up doubles play was Jarka Peterkacova (senior, international business) and Luise von Agris (junior, international business) with an 8-4 victory.

At No. 6 singles, Butland managed a double set (6-0, 6-1), while Wood was right behind her with a 6-2, 6-1 victory at the No. 5 spot.

The semifinal win over West Chester was the sixth straight win for the team.

On Saturday, the IUP nerves were palpable with so much on the line. A push was needed to stay above Mercyhurst University after IUP took a slight 2-1 lead in doubles play. The only victories seen in doubles play came from the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. Unfortunately, top-ranked doubles team Petercakova and von Agris fell short to Mercyhurst’s top doubles duo, 8-4. Gonzalez and Wood picked things up and earned doubles points for the team after defeating their opponents, 8-5.

After a close match from Butland and Minchenkova, they, too, secured a win of 7-6.

As for singles play, von Agris avenged her doubles loss, moving the team’s lead higher to 3-1 after a 6-1, 6-2 victory. Butland added points shortly after von Agris with a win of 6-2, 6-0.

At the No. 3 singles spot, Gonzalez defeated her opponent, 6-1, 6-4, earning the team the championship win it had worked so hard for.

The title was netted with a final score of 5-2 over Mercyhurst.

Wood was quick to put words to how the moment felt for her and her teammates.

“It was honestly one of the best feelings I ever had,” she said. “We worked so hard for the last couple years, and this year. To finally come out on top was incredible.”

Butland said the team doesn’t plan to stop here, as it is now headed to the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Championships.

“Our win in PSACs has given us all great amounts of confidence and brought us closer as a team,” she said.

The team will find out its first opponent in the tournament at 8 p.m. Tuesday.