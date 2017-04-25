IUP picks up three conference wins in pair of weekend doubleheaders

The IUP softball team won three out of four conference games this past weekend.

The Crimson Hawks opened the weekend by welcoming Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Central leading Bloomsburg University for a doubleheader.

In Game 1, the Crimson Hawks sent Lauren Zola (sophomore, hospitality management) to the mound.

After four innings, Zola allowed six runs and recorded five strikeouts.

IUP then turned to Macy Mularski (freshman, nursing). Mularski allowed two runs in three innings.

Offensively, Hannah Mercer (senior, marketing), who hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth, led IUP.

Despite the late-game effort, the Crimson Hawks still fell, 9-5.

For Game 2, IUP went with Megan Risinger (junior, nursing) to pitch. Risinger recorded a complete game, allowing two runs and recording four strikeouts.

Thanks to Risinger’s strong performance from the mound, the offense took a relaxed approach at the plate and only needed to score five runs to secure the victory.

Kaitlyn Beers (freshman, criminology), Mackenna Miller (junior, kinesiology) and Mercer all batted in a run, while Zola batted in two for the Crimson Hawks in the 5-2 win.

“It was a big win for us just because we needed a win, but beating Bloomsburg was a big confidence-booster,” manager Bill Graham said.

Although the Crimson Hawks did split the series, IUP was playing short-handed due to the amount of injuries on the team.

“To beat a team like Bloomsburg with your third catcher and seventh outfielder is tough,” Graham said. “I was so proud of them for overcoming that adversity.”

For the second series, the Crimson Hawks traveled to Clarion University to take on the Golden Eagles, who currently sit in last place of the PSAC Central.

The Crimson Hawks swept the series, starting out with a 9-0 shutout win in Game 1.

Zola, Mularski and Ashley Smith (junior, athletic training) all threw gems in the shutout effort.

In Game 2, the Crimson Hawks earned another large victory despite losing going into the fourth inning.

After a four-run inning, Risinger and Simone Sollisch (sophomore, fashion merchandising) limited Clarion to two runs and secured the 9-3 victory.

Not only did the Crimson Hawks have a strong performance as a team this week, but Mercer was recognized as IUP’s Female Student-Athlete of the Week, PSAC Central Athlete of the Week and a PSAC Scholar Athlete.

“It’s nice to see her get all the recognition after all the work she’s done,” Graham said.

Moving forward, IUP will have the week off and wait until Friday, when they will finish off the season on the road with a doubleheader at Mansfield University and another doubleheader at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.

With the most recent wins, IUP improves to 21-16 overall and 10-6 in the PSAC. The team is in third place in the PSAC Central division.