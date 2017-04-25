IUP baseball splits with Seton Hill

The IUP baseball team took two out of four games from PSAC opponent Seton Hill University Friday and Saturday. In the first doubleheader, the Crimson Hawks hosted Seton Hill and won, 9-8, but dropped Game 2, 6-3.

Catcher Wes Carson (junior, criminology) was a combined 3 for 7 in the two games with a triple, home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Right-fielder Nate Dickey (junior, criminology) also had a solid day, adding a double, two runs and an RBI against the Griffins.

In the first game, Seton Hill held a 4-0 lead in the top of the second inning on three base hits. The Crimson Hawks put runs on the board with an RBI groundout from junior Ted DeSanti (criminology).

Seton Hill took another lead in the top of the fourth, 7-5, before IUP tied the game on a solo home run from DeSanti and an RBI single from Dickey. Scott Hess (senior, safety science) then singled up the middle and two Crimson Hawks scored, winning the game, 9-8.

Pitching in the first game was junior Dan Roan (sports management).

Roan earned the win in relief after tossing 1.5 innings, striking out two and allowing only two hits. Roan is now 2-0 on the season.

In Game 2, IUP took a 2-1 lead in the third inning on an RBI single from third baseman Dan Sepic (junior, hospitality management) that scored Cory Wheeler (junior,

exercise science).

Seton Hill answered back with two RBI singles in the fourth and fifth innings, putting them ahead, 3-2.

The game remained close throughout, but the Griffins scored a two-run single and an unearned run that pushed their lead to 6-2 before IUP scored one more late in the game, making it 6-3.

Sophomore Colin Claus (health/physical education) started on the mound for IUP in Game 2. He suffered the loss after pitching five innings while striking out six and allowing four runs.

The Crimson Hawks then traveled to Greensburg Saturday afternoon for the final two games against Seton Hill. IUP won Game 3, 3-2, but lost Game 4, 5-4.

Game 3 remained scoreless until the top of the fourth inning, when senior Matt Eperesi (accounting) singled home Carson for a 1-0 lead. The Griffins came back with two runs in the bottom half of the fourth to take a 2-1 lead. Redshirt junior Anthony Rigous (accounting) hit a two-run home run to get IUP the win in the sixth.

Carson scored two runs and had two walks. Rigous tacked on two RBIs and a run for the Crimson Hawks.

Starting pitcher Mike Klingensmith (junior, exercise science) shined, throwing a complete game and earning the win. Klingensmith stuck out seven batters and allowed just two runs.

Game 4 started with a quick 1-0 lead for Seton Hill. IUP answered back by tying the game on a wild pitch, which scored Wheeler in the top of the third. The Crimson Hawks tied the game once more in the fifth, 4-4. Sepic led off with a single, advancing to second on a bunt single from Hess. That followed with Sepic stealing third and Hess stealing second. Rigous then grounded into a double play that scored the tying run. However, the Griffins scored the winning run in the bottom of the fifth.

Junior pitcher Christian McClure (criminology) suffered the loss for IUP after pitching three-and-a-half innings in relief and striking out four.

“We had an all-around awesome weekend of baseball against a very good team,” McClure said. “Every game could have completely changed with one swing of the bat, and our entire team contributed in every game.

“Our pitching coach always tells us, ‘Bend, don’t break,’ in stressful situations. We definitely took his advice this weekend and kept our cool no matter how stressful the situation was.”

The Crimson Hawks are now 15-21 overall and 11-9 in PSAC play. The Griffins improved to 26-15 overall and are also 11-9 in the PSAC. IUP is currently ranked fourth in the PSAC West division, jumping ahead of California University of Pennsylvania, which is now 10-10 in the conference.

IUP travels to Lock Haven University for a non-conference doubleheader at 2 p.m. Tuesday.