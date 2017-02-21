Storylines form for all 30 clubs as spring training begins 0 by February 21, 2017

02/21/2017 Dennis Caniz Staff Writer D.M.Caniz@iup.edu

Every MLB position player has officially reported to spring training.

Spring training is the time of year when all 30 professional teams send their major-leaguers and minor-leaguers to either Arizona or Florida to begin preparations for the upcoming season.

The teams eventually play several meaningless games amongst each other for five or six weeks.

Teams use this time to check in on player development and to see if some guys are ready to play in the big leagues. Teams will begin these games Friday.

A lot of talk has been coming out of Pittsburgh about Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

McCutchen will shift from center field to right field this year, as the team has asked him to do so. Starling Marte will be moving to center field, and Gregory Polanco is taking over in left.

McCutchen had his worst defensive season in 2016 and, at 30 years old, the corner outfield may be the best place for the veteran.

McCutchen will also move back to third in the batting order as the Pirates try to look for ways to spark their franchise player.

The reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs are looking to make moves inside the organization to keep the championship-caliber team afloat.

The biggest decision the club must face is at second base. The team has two great players in Ben Zobrist and Javier Baez. Zobrist, 36, will probably get more rest this season so the Cubs can have him healthy come October. This means Baez will be seeing more time. The youngster played second in all 17 postseason games last fall, and this will allow him to develop more at the position.

If Baez plays well throughout the year, Zobrist could transition into more of a super-utility role.

This offseason, the New York Yankees regained closer Aroldis Chapman after trading him away to the Cubs.

Both parties agreed on a five-year deal worth $86 million. Chapman also received an $11 million signing bonus, and the deal allows him the option of opting out after three years.

For such a big deal, the Yankees are hoping that he can help them get back to a World Series along with the team’s young stud, catcher Gary Sánchez.

Remaining in the American League East, the Boston Red Sox have started up their spring training activities at the team facility in Fort Myers, Fla., with a new member to their pitching staff.

American League Cy Young candidate Chris Sale has joined the Sox, and many hope he will be the ace to a staff that already consists of former Cy Young winner in 2012, David Price and 2016 AL Cy Young winner, Rick Porcello.

The 2016 AL Champion Cleveland Indians will be looking to win another AL pennant and finish their season on a high note this year.

The Indians bring back a solid young core of players, whom their management hopes it can build around after last year’s postseason run.