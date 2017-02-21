Smith, Wolosik, Robinson lead the way in Crimson Hawks’ rout of Seton Hill 0 by February 21, 2017

02/21/2017 Sarah Moltz Staff Writer S.J.Moltz@iup.edu

The IUP women’s basketball team bumped up its winning streak to seven games as they defeated Seton Hill University, 79-66, in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West play on Saturday evening at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.

Forward Megan Smith (junior, management) scored a game-high 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting while grabbing four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal.

Teammate Lauren Wolosik (redshirt sophomore, economics) also impressed, scoring 16 points and adding six rebounds.

Brittany Robinson (sophomore, early childhood and special education) tallied 15 points with seven rebounds, four blocks and a steal.

IUP shot 40 percent from the field and 47 percent from beyond the arc.

“Beating Seton Hill was a great win because they’re always a tough team,” Smith said. “We did a great job of grabbing offensive rebounds and sharing the ball offensively.”

The Crimson Hawks maintained a balanced scoring attack while distributing the ball efficiently. Halle Denman (junior, food and nutrition) led the team in assists with seven of the team’s 18.

With the victory, the Crimson Hawks now hold a 19-5 overall and 17-3 record in PSAC play. The Griffins fell to 15-12 overall and 11-10 in the conference.

IUP ranks No. 4 in the NCAA Atlantic Region Rankings and currently sits in second place in the PSAC West. The team has already clinched a PSAC tournament berth. California University of Pennsylvania remains first in the conference with a 19-1 conference record and 25-1 overall.

“As far as playoffs go, we haven’t really started thinking about it yet, considering we have two huge games left to play this week that we need to focus on,” Smith said.

Smith added that it’s important that the team continues to play like they have been playing and to lock in for the next two games before preparing for the playoffs.

The ladies conclude their home regular-season schedule when they host Clarion at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the KCAC.

The last time Clarion and IUP met, the Crimson Hawks lost, 79-59, at Clarion. That was the Crimson Hawks most recent loss prior to going on their seven-game win streak.

The Golden Eagles have an overall record of 14-12 and are 11-9 in the conference. They sit at the No. 5 spot in the PSAC West standings and have also clinched a playoff berth.

Wednesday’s game will give the Crimson Hawks a chance to extend their win streak to eight games.

IUP will then travel to Cal on Saturday to end its regular-season slate.