Recovering addict to play ‘healing’ music at local brewery 0 by February 21, 2017

02/21/2017 Seth Woolcock Lead Culture Writer S.M.Woolcock@iup.edu

Tyler Smilo, a 30-year-old folk artist, is set to rock Levity Brewing Co. this week.

Smilo, who is from Erie, will be performing Thursday night at Levity. He started playing guitar and singing songs at the age of 18, and has been doing what he loves ever since.

Given Smilo’s history of drug addiction, his music can be described as truthful and honest. Smilo mixes dark themes with the hope and optimism of everyday life. His music has been tagged as modern indie and Americana, with the punk from his early years occasionally bleeding through.

Smilo’s influences include Neil Young, Paul Stephenson and current artists such as The Avett Brothers.

“My music is really medicine for me, and I’ve been told by others that it is medicine for them, as well,” Smilo said.

When not performing solo, Smilo rocks out with his band, Daybreak Radio. When solo, however, Smilo performs in a singer-songwriter setup: just him and his guitar.

Although he has never been to Levity, Smilo said he has “found a home at all the breweries that have been popping up.”

“It’s always a great experience with great beer and awesome food,” Smilo said. “I’m a huge fan of those Double IPA’s.”

Smilo is set to release “Burn the Rivers,” his third album, soon. The album is his favorite collection of songs yet.

“I [pride] myself on original music; it’s heartfelt and unique,” he said. “I think it allows people to get into it right off the rip. There aren’t a lot of solo artists out there putting on a show quite like me.”

Smilo has been hitting the road hard, traveling and performing music with his girlfriend and their 2-year-old son. He is booked from now through the end of summer.

Smilo’s music can be found on YouTube, Pandora and Spotify. Check out his website at

www.Tylersmilo.com.