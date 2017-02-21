Police Blotter 2.21.17

, February 21, 2017

Alcohol Violation

• Maya Rubach, 18, of Garnet Valley, and Colin Hale, 19, of Washington, were cited for underage drinking at 9:20 p.m. Feb. 11 in Wallwork Hall, according to IUP University Police.

Drug Violations

• Michael Wissinger, 32, of Kittanning, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana at 6:50 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street, according to the Indiana Borough Police Department.

• Crystal Miller, 27, of Indiana, was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 400 block of Water Street, according to borough police.

• Joseph Antonucci, 19, of Oakdale, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 8:39 p.m. Feb. 14 in Suites on Pratt, according to university police.

• Kyhir Davis, 22, of Philadelphia, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 2:39 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 100 block of North Sixth Street, according to borough police.

Burglary

• Jude Yackuboskey, 41, of Indiana, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at night, possessing instruments of crime and criminal mischief at 10:35 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 700 block of Locust Street, according to borough police.

Accident

• Borough police are looking for information relative to an accident which occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Feb. 13 at 1100 Oakland Ave. Anyone with information is asked to contact borough police at 724-349-2121.

Criminal Conspiracy

• Demond Smith-Cheatham, 19, of Philadelphia, was charged with criminal conspiracy and possession of stolen property at 12:15 a.m. Feb. 12 on Grant Street, according to university police.

