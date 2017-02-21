Player spotlight: Devon Cottrell

02/21/2017 Jarrod Browne Lead Sports Writer J.W.Browne@iup.edu

On a relatively young team, it is the role of the older players to set an example and be leaders.

For the IUP men’s basketball team, the squad looks to redshirt senior Devon Cottrell (communications media).

Cottrell began his basketball career in fifth grade playing in Pittsburgh. After graduating from Gateway High School, Cottrell knew IUP was a good fit.

“I came on a visit and I loved it,” Cottrell said. “It’s very family-oriented.”

After redshirting his 2011-12 season, Cottrell made an immediate impact for the Crimson Hawks as a redshirt freshman when he played in 31 games, averaging 2.4 rebounds per contest.

As Cottrell moved forward to his sophomore season, he began to develop a skill as a dominant blocker throughout the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC).

He averaged two blocks per game and finished off the season with a total of 59 blocks, which tied him for third in the PSAC.

After Cottrell’s sophomore season, he began to see a major increase in playing time, as he became a starter for 24 out of IUP’s 38 games.

Cottrell continued to be a dominant blocker throughout the PSAC, as he averaged 1.6 blocks per game and finished the season at sixth-place in blocks.

Not only did Cottrell continue to take advantage of his blocking skills, but he continued to develop his overall game, posting his first two career double-doubles.

His first double-double came against the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown Mountain Cats.

Cottrell scored 10 points and had a season-high 12 rebounds.

He followed that double-double the very next game, when he had 10 points and 11 rebounds at Clarion University.

Now, in his senior season, Cottrell is attempting to recreate his greatest athletic accomplishment: winning the PSAC championship.

So far, Cottrell has led the Crimson Hawks to a 23-2 record and a PSAC West divisional title.

Cottrell has been a major factor for the Crimson Hawks, as he has started in every game this year and has posted 45 blocks this season, a statisitc Cottrell has become very well-known for at IUP.

He set a school record early in the season against PSAC rival Kutztown University when he broke Darryl Webb’s school record of 162 career blocks.

“It was a great accomplishment,” Cottrell said. “I like to think I’m the anchor of the D.”

Some of his offensive statistics are very impressive, as well. He averages 10 points per game, four rebounds per game and has shot 61 percent from the floor along with a 72 percent free-throw percentage.

Although Cottrell is the only redshirt senior on the Crimson Hawks this year, he is not the only senior leadership IUP has been blessed with.

He is joined by senior Brandon Spain (communications media).

After Cottrell’s time at IUP is done, he hopes to continue his basketball career, but plans on starting his professional journey the same way that former NBA stars Ron Artest and Tracy McGrady did.

“Hopefully, I can continue to play overseas,” Cottrell said.

Cottrell and the Crimson Hawks will welcome Clarion University at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for Senior Night.

Cottrell and Spain will both be honored before the game.