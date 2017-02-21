Pianists come together to make one grand performance 0 by February 21, 2017

02/21/2017 Jason Adams Staff Writer J.C.Adams3@iup.edu

The 4th Annual Piano Monster Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in DiCicco Hall, Room 121 of Cogswell Hall.

The Indiana Musicale, the association responsible for this unique event, has had great success in past years they have put on the performance.

Sun Min Kim, an IUP professor who is involved in the production of the performance, said the event is unlike typical piano events, such as recitals, where the pianist performs solo.

During the Piano Monster Concert, 40 pianists will perform alongside each other to deliver a truly original event. Some students even share the piano and play together.

“It’s a rare opportunity to see something of this degree,” Kim said.

Something of this proportion can only be possible at select institutions such as IUP. The music department has five concert grand pianos and more than 100 other pianos at its disposal.

A variety of genres will be covered throughout the event. One can expect to hear classical, pop and patriotic varieties of music such as “Stars and Stripes Forever” by Sousa in the repertoire. Music that fits everyone’s tastes can be expected.

Although the event could be entertaining to any audience, it is especially advantageous to music students.

“It’s a very beneficial event because pre-college performers get to work alongside piano major students at IUP and get coaching that provides them with great feedback they can use to further improve their skills,” Kim said.

It is similar to what an internships offers, and is an excellent opportunity to engage with college students and hone the skills required to take your talents to the next level, according to Kim.

Tickets for the concert are only $5 and can be purchased at the door.