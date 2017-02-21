NBA All-Star Weekend gas ups and downs in New Orleans 0 by February 21, 2017

02/21/2017 Brad O'Hara Contributing Writer B.L.Ohara@iup.edu

The record for most combined points in a single All-Star game was broken once again Sunday night in New Orleans.

The final score of the 66th NBA All-Star Game had the Western Conference defeating the Eastern Conference by a score of 192-182.

The game was basically all offense with barely any defense.

There were 122 combined 3-point attempts, 74 combined dunks, 19 of which were alley-oops, and a total of eight players who scored a minimum of 20 points.

Anthony Davis, who took home MVP honors from the game, scored 52 points and added 10 rebounds.

Davis broke Wilt Chamberlain’s All-Star game points record by 8 points.

The game did a better job than the actual dunk contest, held the night before, to wow fans with crazy dunks.

This year’s dunk contest lacked the star power and creative dunks that we have gotten so used to seeing.

Out of the four competitors, Aaron Gordon was the only one to perform a dunk that was genuinely creative. On Gordon’s first dunk attempt, he dropped a ball from a drone before catching it off the bounce, weaving it through his legs and finishing the dunk.

The problem was that it took him four tries to complete it.

With Gordon out, and a lackluster performance by DeAndre Jordan, we were left with Glenn Robinson III, who is averaging only 6 points per game, and Derrick Jones Jr., who has only played in seven regular-season games his entire NBA career.

Robinson III took home the trophy after he jumped over a mascot, a dancer and teammate Paul George for his final dunk of the night.

The 3-point contest, however, was star-studded and did not disappoint.

Reigning champion Klay Thompson was the heavy favorite going into the contest, but he knew that anyone in the field could dethrone him based on their proven abilities from beyond the arc in the regular season.

He later learned this the hard way by failing to make it into the final round of the competition.

A new champion would be crowned, and it was going to be either Kemba Walker, Kyrie Irving or Eric Gordon. Walker drained 17 to start off the round, followed by Irving with 18 and Gordon, who also hit 18, forcing the latter two into a tiebreaker round.

In the tiebreaker, Irving hit 18 once again, but Gordon bested him with 21, winning his first 3-point contest.

Although the weekend was dominated mostly by players from the Western Conference, there was one event that the Eastern Conference can boast about: the skills challenge.

The bigs beat the guards again this year after Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks defeated Gordon Hayward of the Utah Jazz in the final round of the competition.

Many sports fans and analysts expressed mixed reviews on social media about the weekend, Saturday night’s events in particular.

Many felt that the dunk contest was one of the least entertaining that fans have seen before, and many people have expressed that they don’t have much interest in it due to its lack of star-power. It is something the NBA will certainly have to take a look at for future events.

Overall, NBA All-Star Weekend was a nice break from the regular season and a good taste of what is left to come in the regular season and into the postseason.