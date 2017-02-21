IUP men’s basketball ties longest win streak in Lombardi era with 15 straight victories 0 by February 21, 2017

02/21/2017 Sean Fritz Sports Editor S.D.Fritz@iup.edu

The IUP men’s basketball team kept its win streak rolling Saturday night by knocking off Seton Hill University, 67-59.

The team improved its record to 24-2 overall and 19-1 in the conference for the season.

The Crimson Hawks’ win streak is now at 15, tying the program’s longest win streak in the Joe Lombardi era.

The Hawks were able to manage the Griffins for most of the game, heading into the half with a double-digit lead, but they were outscored in the second half.

The high-man for IUP was sophomore guard Dante Lombardi (business), who was accompanied on the stat sheet by teammates Anthony Glover (junior, communications media) and Devon Cottrell (redshirt senior, communications media), who each contributed 12 points.

Sophomore phenom and double-double machine Jacobo Diaz (economics) finished 1 point shy of yet another double-double while ripping down 15 rebounds, one shy of his season-high.

The team also received contributions from Malik Miller (freshman, communications media), who tacked on 8 of the 15 points scored by the Crimson Hawks’ bench.

One of the team’s main areas of struggle Saturday was the ability to knock down the 3-ball, as the team shot just 33 percent from long-range on 30 shot attempts, something they will have to sure up moving forward if that is going to continue to be a big part of the team’s game-plan.

The Crimson Hawks have continued to keep things rolling while on this 15-game win streak, and it’s certainly the right time to be hot with the postseason just around the corner.

While Saturday’s win over Seton Hill wasn’t the Crimson Hawks’ best win of the season, it was an important one as the team prepares for the final stretch of the regular season.

The team will play its final home game of the regular season Wednesday evening when they take on Clarion University at 7:30 p.m. at the KCAC.