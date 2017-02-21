Hoodie Allen will come to IUP 0 by February 21, 2017

02/21/2017 Jason Daquelente Culture Editor J.E.Daquelente@iup.edu

Hoodie Allen is set to perform at IUP April 27.

STATIC announced the upcoming performance Friday on Twitter, along with many other events the organization will be hosting this semester.

STATIC posted a Twitter poll Dec. 14 asking its followers who they would like to see for the spring performance. The choices were Wale, D.R.A.M, Hoodie Allen and Jacquees. After 1,386 votes were cast, Hoodie Allen won, taking 37 percent of the vote.

Hoodie Allen, a.k.a. Steven Markowitz, hit the music scene in 2014 with his album “People Keep Talking,” but had released many mixtapes before then, such as “Pep Rally” (2010), “Leap Year” (2011), “All American” (2012) and “Crew Cuts” (2013).

Hoodie Allen will now be adding IUP to his tour of colleges before starting his European tour in August.

Tickets have not yet been released, but for further information, follow STATIC on Twitter.

Other events STATIC will be hosting this semseter include a Laser Tag tournament, a roller-skating party, a trip to Skyzone, a Six O’Clock Series with Piper Kerman, the author of “Orange is the New Black,” another Netflix N’ Chill and a trip to a Pirates game at PNC Park.

For more information, visit the STATIC office in the Hadley Union Building.