Communications student lends hand for Super Bowl LI 0 by February 21, 2017

02/21/17 Nicolette Querry Staff Writer N.M.Querry@iup.edu

Fox Sports took interest in an IUP communications media major from Downingtown with a passion for sports.

Connor Joyce (senior) worked as a production assistant for Fox in Houston during Super Bowl LI.

“It was an amazing experience,” Joyce said.

“When I first arrived, we had an empty field. There were no signs on buildings, and we had no trucks yet.

“After a week and a half, we had three huge sets, and every building in the area had Super Bowl postings.”

Joyce said he was hired to help anyone with anything at any time.

He did everything from moving desks to running props to shopping runs. His hours for the Super Bowl were 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to get where you want to be,” Joyce said.

“Be passionate and don’t give up. This is a very tough industry, and people are going to put you down at times.”

Joyce said he built a relationship with Fox after he was a production assistant at MLB.com.

Here, he met someone who gave him the opportunity to work with the NFL Network as a production assistant of the network’s “Thursday Night Football” telecasts in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

At “Thursday Night Football,” Joyce met someone who offered him a position working with the U.S. Open in Oakmont for Fox Sports.

He said the production managers noticed his hard work and passion for sports and offered him a position for the U.S. Senior Open in Columbus, Ohio, and Elverson.

Before the Super Bowl, Joyce was offered the chance to travel for postseason baseball, but was unable to go due to classes.

This semester, Joyce is working as a production intern with Comcast Spectacor, the broadcasting company for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Joyce said one of his most influential classes was his practicum with Stephanie Keppich, the director of the center for media production and research.

“She gave me the opportunity as the pre-producer for all IUP sporting events,” Joyce said.

“I learned how to put together highlight videos, create graphics in both [Adobe] Photoshop and After Effects, and it taught me more than most of my classes.”

Keppich was a mentor for Joyce after Gail B. Wilson, communications media chairwoman, recommended the two meet.

Between Wilson and Keppich, Joyce said he was given the freedom to find his passions.

Throughout his college career, Joyce has been involved in many extracurricular activities, including working as the audio-visual supervisor for the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.

In this position, he controlled the video and audio on the KCAC screen during events.

Joyce said he would like to become the production vice president of a major network someday.

In the meantime, he said he wants to be a producer for live sporting events.