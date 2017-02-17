Tattoo Profile: Mercedes Diehl

02/17/2017 Laith Zuraikat Staff Writer L.A.Zuraikat@iup.edu

Who: Mercedes Diehl (junior, communications media)

What it is: A golden finch on a branch, with a watercolor and ink splatter design around and below it

Where on the body: Upper-left shoulder

Where it was done: Moonlight Tattoo in Lewistown

Pain level: “It took about two hours, and once you get into it, it was like a cat scratching sunburn,” Diehl said. “It was more uncomfortable than terrible.”

Meaning: “I originally painted it my senior year of high school,” Diehl said. “I have clinical depression, so I was going through a really bad time. I really like symbolism, so I looked up different types of birds, and the golden finch stands for accomplishing different types of goals, and different colors have different sorts of emotional feelings. The black represented the sad part, the depression, but the bird is placed above that, so it symbolizes overcoming the darkness and thedepression.”

Reactions: “I get a lot of people telling me that it’s really cool and that it’s really pretty,” Diehl said.