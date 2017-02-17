Saudi Student Organization offers Arabic lessons 0 by February 17, 2017

02/17/2017 Katie Mest

A few members of the Saudi Student Organization met in the Humanities and Social Sciences Building Friday for their first session of “Learning Arabic Language through Culture.”

This course aims to provide students with a basic knowledge of Saudi culture and the Arabic language. With hopes to diversify IUP’s campus, the Saudi Student Organization sponsors and plans the non-credit class.

It takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. every Friday in HSS 219.

To reserve a spot in the class, students should fill out the online registration form and bring a $30 registration fee to the first class.

The teachers, all of whom are Saudi student advocates, welcomed students at the door, asking about them and getting to know their backgrounds.

Those sitting in on the class included graduates, students and faculty.

One of the teachers, Ahmed Aozayer (sophomore, physics), believes any member of the IUP community would benefit from taking the course.

“I think it’s important because it gives people the opportunity to learn a little bit about the Arabic culture,” Aozayer said.

“There are so many people who have so many stereotypes about the Arabic culture, and we would like to clarify so many things.”

Najlaa Alharbi (graduate, English), who did most of the lecturing in the first session, related her teachings to today’s world.

“Especially with the conflict that is happening nowadays, we want the people to understand what is the meaning of being an Arab and what’s the meaning of speaking Arabic,” Alharbi said.

“More important than that, what is the meaning of being a Saudi person in today’s diverse society?”

Alharbi focuses on identity, shifting from Arabic to English, and represents the diversity in the Saudi culture.

The class began with everyone introducing themselves in English.

Then, with help from the teachers, each student learned how to say some simple introductory phrases in Arabic, such as, ‘My name is…”

Once students felt comfortable, they took turns introducing themselves again, this time in Arabic.

The class moved on to the history of the Arabic language, emphasizing the differences in different aspects of Saudi culture.

For instance, a person from southern Saudi Arabia will most likely speak the language differently from a person in central Saudi Arabia.

They may not even be able to understand one another.

“I want everybody to understand the beauty of the diversity in our society, and how the Saudis believe in that concept,” Alharbi said.

“It’s not a new concept from our perspectives. We want [everybody] to understand that we live in that diverse society.”

The class concluded with Saudi coffee and sugared dates as a snack.

The next class, which will be held Friday at the same time and place, will cover hospitality from a Saudi perspective.