Psychology professor publishes paranoia book

02/17/2017 Katie Mest Staff Writer K.A.Mest@iup.edu

Dr. David LaPorte, a professor and director of graduate studies in the psychology department, used his psychological background and extensive research to write about the increasing levels of paranoia in today’s world.

In his book “Paranoid: Exploring Suspicion from the Dubious to the Delusional,” LaPorte discusses the psychological phenomenon and how it can be a driving factor in how certain people act toward the rest of the world.

“It’s about suspiciousness,” LaPorte said.

“Suspiciousness is, sort of, a normal emotion, like sadness is a normal emotion. We can all feel suspicious sometimes, but that’s not what paranoia is.

“Paranoia is the extreme. It’s when people always think that people are talking behind their backs or everybody is out to get them. It’s when a person really feels like others are attacking them in some way.”

To prove his point about rising paranoia, LaPorte gathered information from surveys that asked questions such as “Do you trust the government?” and “Do you trust other people that you meet?”

Many people who were interviewed answered no.

Not only are today’s members of society suspicious of those around them, but they are also substantially more suspicious than they used to be.

In 1973, the General Social Survey asked, “Can people be trusted?”

Fifty percent said yes.

Three decades later, only 30 percent said yes.

LaPorte argues that the millennial generation is far more suspicious than his generation because of the technology with which they have grown up.

“There are security cameras everywhere,” LaPorte said.

“There are drones flying overhead. The NSA is looking at your emails. People are hacking into your computer accounts, and none of that stuff existed when I was growing up.

“I think all of those things are invasions in your privacy. And when our privacy is invaded, we are going to feel more suspicious, more concerned about others. I think all of us are a little less trusting than we were.”

Forty percent of Baby Boomers said that people could be trusted.

Only 19 percent of millennials answered yes to this question.

LaPorte linked paranoia to the increase in gun violence today.

“I kept noticing that people who were killing other people were paranoid often,” LaPorte said.

In his book, he uses Seung-Hui Cho, the young man who killed 32 people at Virginia Tech University in 2007, and Timothy McVeigh, the 1995 Oklahoma City bomber, as examples.

LaPorte explains where paranoia comes from, as well as paranoid individuals’ reasonings in his book.

“The problem with paranoia is that paranoid individuals don’t think there is anything wrong with them,” LaPorte said.

“From their perspective, it’s other people that have the problem because other people are persecuting them and following them and talking behind their backs and plotting.

“People don’t trust other people. They don’t trust the government. And that’s a bad state of affairs.”