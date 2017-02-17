Police Blotter 2.17.17

Alcohol Violation

• Jeffrey Hitchings, 49, of Rochester Mills, was charged with public drunkenness at 11:33 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 400 block of Philadelphia Street, according to the Indiana Borough Police Department.

Disorderly Conduct

• Nicholas Harrison, 22, of Canonsburg, was cited for disorderly conduct at 1:38 a.m. Feb. 11 at The Coney Island Bar, 642 Philadelphia St., according to borough police.

Harassment

• Roxanne Mroskey, 31, of Glen Campbell, and Alysha Castellar, 23, of Indiana, were charged with harassment at 4:01 a.m. Feb. 12 in the 400 block of Church Street, according to borough police.