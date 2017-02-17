Player spotlight: Carolyn Appleby

02/17/2017 Amber Bailey Staff Writer A.L.Bailey2@iup.edu

Ever since she was little, Carolyn Appleby (sophomore, safety sciences) has had a basketball in her hands.

After beginning her journey into athletics in third grade, Appleby soon found out that basketball was more than a sport: it was her passion.

Being from Greensburg, Appleby attended Greensburg Central Catholic High School, where she excelled in basketball all four years.

Though only a sophomore, Appleby has already started to make a name for herself at IUP while she and her teammates continue to ride a six-game win streak.

“I think that one of the biggest accomplishments I have achieved in my life so far is having the opportunity to play at the collegiate level at IUP for Coach McConnell,” Appleby said.

So far, Appleby has been an important contributor to the team. She has started all 22 games she has appeared in for the Crimson Hawks this season and has put up some pretty good numbers during her sophomore campaign.

Appleby is among the team leaders in most offensive categories. In particular, she is currently tied for the team lead in points per game with 14.2.

She also has been solid with assists, free throws and 3-pointers this season.

Another aspect that Appleby has taken great pride in is being a student-athlete at the collegiate level.

However, Appleby said she doesn’t really think that too many struggles come with the title. If anything, it is a blessing.

“A lot of my time is consumed with basketball practices, games or working out, but it has made my time-management so incredibly good,” Appleby said.

When asked about her favorite part of the whole experience, Appleby was quick to answer.

“My favorite part about playing for IUP would have to be the bonds and the friendships that I have made with these girls over the past few years,” she said. “I really don’t think it could get any better than that.”

As far as the rest of the season, Appleby said that each game is a battle and they need to take it one game at a time in hopes of reaching a PSAC championship game.

“We have to come to practice every day and be ready to work as hard as we possibly can to get a little bit better each day,” she said. “If we continue to do that, we are going to have success.”

Appleby and her teammates will be back in action at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex when the Crimson Hawks take on Seton Hill University.

The team has only three games remaining, and each has value for the Crimson Hawks.

A win in all three games will secure a first-round bye for the team in the PSAC playoffs, something that would go a long way in the team’s preparation for its second-round matchup.

Saturday’s home game is the team’s 12th annual “Shoot for the Cure” game. A large portion of the proceeds go to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, an organization for breast cancer awareness.