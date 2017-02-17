Communications media student rises through ranks at IUP-TV 0 by February 17, 2017

Aislinn Aimino (senior, communications media) is a prime example of how working hard at the bottom of the food chain can eventually get you to the top.

Aimino has had a strong presence within the IUP-TV studio since she was a freshman, and she now serves as co-station manager and promotions director.

IUP-TV is a fully functioning student-run TV station located in Davis Hall.

The organization produces nine shows, seven of which are filmed in the studio. The other two are filmed around campus.

All of the shows air on the IUP-TV station along with public TV shows and movies.

After four years with IUP-TV, Aimino said she is very glad she joined and that it has been a wonderful experience.

“[IUP-TV] is what you make it, and I decided to get as much out of it as possible,” Aimino said.

“I have met some amazing and talented people through IUP-TV, and I have worked with them on projects outside of IUP-TV, like short films.”

When she was a freshman, Aimino served as a crew member and scriptwriter.

Her hard work and talents were recognized almost immediately.

She was awarded “Best Freshman” that year.

Additionally, she earned a spot as a producer for the show “Sketch-O-Phrenia,” which is a sketch-comedy show.

That year, she won the “Best Producer” award.

“Winning those awards felt absolutely amazing, but for different reasons,” Aimino said.

“When I won ‘Best Freshman,’ I felt great because I had worked my butt off that year writing scripts, acting, working on film crew and editing, and I was being acknowledged for the hard work that I had put in.

“Winning ‘Best Producer’ was even more important to me, because it meant that I had a positive impact on my crew members and that they enjoyed working with me.”

In her junior year, Aimino continued to serve as producer for “Sketch-O-Phrenia,” but she also served as assistant station manager and promotions director for the whole station.

The promotions director manages all of the social media sites for IUP-TV, organizes the promotions teams for each show and plans events and fundraisers such as Comm Day and the station’s awards banquet.

As a senior, Aimino has continued to be promotions director and was promoted to co-station manager alongside Sam Owoc (senior, communications media).

Aimino said she is “very lucky to have [Owoc] as my partner-in-crime. He’s just as passionate as I am for video production.”

Being station manager requires Aimino and Owoc to organize all nine shows and the producers for each show.

They make sure everything within the studio runs smoothly.

Aimino said being co-station manager is very different from being assistant station manager.

“As assistant station manager, I helped the station manager with any projects or planning that she needed assistance with,” Aimino said.

“As co-station manager, I have more say in how the organization is run, from its policies to scheduling out studio times.”

After graduation, Aimino wants to work in video production, especially within the film industry.

She says she will also continue to work on her own independent projects.

“I love working in video production because, to me, it’s like building a reality from scratch that you can show to others,” Aimino said.

“You have so much control over how something looks [and] sounds. When done correctly, you transport viewers to other worlds with you.

“I want to be a part of this amazing art form and business.”